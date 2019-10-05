HPD Releases September Crime Stats for Puna

Hawai‘i County Police Department has released crime stats for the Puna District.

In Mountain View, officers responded to three assaults, two burglaries, one theft of a motor vehicle, four thefts and three major traffic collisions. Many of the assaults occurred on Volcano Road.

In Kurtistown, officers responded to two assaults, one burglary, three thefts and one theft of a motor vehicle.

In Volcano, officers responded to one assault, two burglaries, two thefts, one unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle and one major traffic collision.

In Kea‘au, officers responded to four assaults, three burglaries, 19 thefts, three motor vehicle thefts, one unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle and 10 major traffic collisions. A couple the thefts occurred at Woodland and the Kea‘au Transfer Station.

In Pāhoa, officers responded to five assaults, seven burglaries, 30 thefts, four unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, seven motor vehicle thefts and four major traffic collisions. Some of the thefts occurred at the Pāhoa Transfer Stations as well as several grocery stores.