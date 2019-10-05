HIHS to Deploy Mobile Spay & Neuter Waggin

Hawai‘i Island Humane Society continues its efforts to eliminating pet overpopulation on the Big Island by taking its mobile spay and neuter unit out to rural communities.

The Mobile Spay & Neuter Waggin’ is scheduled to make stops in Ocean View and Waimea in the coming weeks. HIHS officials believe taking these services to the island’s smaller communities will be an effective way to combat the issue.

Eliminating pet overpopulation is a primary goal of the Hawai‘i Island Humane Society, said Charles Brown, HIHS Chief Executive Officer.

“Taking our spay and neuter program on the road eliminates barriers by bringing our services to areas of need around the island. Hawai‘i Island Humane Society’s Mobile Spay & Neuter Waggin’ will enable pet owners with limited financial means or transportation issues to fix their pets, and eliminate the possibility of accidental litters, which become a community problem and add to our organization’s challenge of addressing pet overpopulation,” Brown added.

The mobile unit is slated to be in Waimea at the HIHS location on Oct. 10, 17 and 31 as well as Nov. 7, 14 and 21. Call 808-885-4558 to schedule a surgery.

The unit is scheduled to be in Ocean View on Nov. 12 at St. Jude’s Episcopal Church in Ocean View. Call 808-796-0107 to schedule a surgery.

All surgeries must be scheduled in advance. Due to limited space, the Mobile Spay & Neuter Waggin’ is unable to take drop-ins.

Animals accepted for surgery are healthy dogs and cats, puppies and kittens at least eight weeks old and two pounds. Female dogs and cats can also undergo the surgery. Feral cats will be accepted, but will first be tested for Feline Aids and leukemia.

Only dogs and cats will be accepted. Unhealthy animals or those with contagious illnesses will not be allowed to undergo the surgery. Animals in the care of an animal welfare or rescue organization will not be accepted at the Mobile Spay and Neuter Clinic as these services are provided to animal rescue groups at HIHS Kona and Kea‘au shelters.

HIHS’s Mobile Spay & Neuter Waggin’ is staffed with a professionally trained and fully licensed veterinarian and supported by veterinary assistants and volunteers. The veterinary team follows all guidelines by nationally recognized organizations regarding high-quality, high volume spay/neuter clinics.

Spay and neuter services are done once a week in Kea‘au and Kona, and it’s free. HIHS also distributes free spay neuter vouchers at the Kea‘au, Kona and Waimea shelters. The free vouchers can be used at participating veterinarians.

The Hawaii Island Humane Society performs between 4,500 and 5,500 spay and neuter surgeries annually and nearly 50,000 in the last nine years.

Check out hihs.org for more information.