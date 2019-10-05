Get Ready for Taste of Hilo

Get Ready for Taste of HiloOctober 5, 2019, 4:00 PM HST (Updated October 5, 2019, 11:51 PM)
The 21st Annual Taste of Hilo is coming up.
The event, put on by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai‘i, will feature the culinary skills of more than 30 chefs, restaurants, and patisseries, who provide their talents, ingredients and staff to make the event a success. A portion of event proceeds goes to support the Hawai‘i Community College.
Over the years, the Japanese Chamber has raised more than $180,000 to support educational programs at the Hawai‘i Community College.
Taste of Hilo will take place on Oct. 20 from 1 to 3:00 p.m., at Sangha Hall in Hilo. Presale tickets are on sale for $55. They may be purchased online at www.tasteofhilo.org. More information on the event can also be found online.
This year’s event will feature the following:
- AJ & Sons Catering
- Akmal’s Indian Kitchen
- Anheuser-Busch
- Any Kine Wontons
- Café Boba
- Coca Cola Bottling of Hawai‘i
- Hula Hula’s at the Grand Naniloa
- Hawai‘i Community College, Culinary Arts
- Hawai‘i Island Gourmet Products
- Hawai‘i Lassi
- Hawaiian Springs
- Hilo Coffee Mill
- Hilo Medical Center
- Jackie Rey’s ‘Ohana Grill
- Johnson Brothers of Hawai‘i
- Kīlauea Lodge
- Legacy Hilo
- Maebo Noodle Factory
- Hilo Brewing Company
- Millie’s Deli & Snack Shop
- Minit Stop
- Paradise Beverages
- Pepsi Beverages
- Suisan Retail Fish Market
- Sweet Cane Café
- Sweet Thunder Products
- The Cherry Company
- Volcano Winery
- WikiFresh
- Young’s Market
- Sodexo