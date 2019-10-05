Get Ready for Taste of Hilo

The 21st Annual Taste of Hilo is coming up.

The event, put on by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai‘i, will feature the culinary skills of more than 30 chefs, restaurants, and patisseries, who provide their talents, ingredients and staff to make the event a success. A portion of event proceeds goes to support the Hawai‘i Community College.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Over the years, the Japanese Chamber has raised more than $180,000 to support educational programs at the Hawai‘i Community College.

Taste of Hilo will take place on Oct. 20 from 1 to 3:00 p.m., at Sangha Hall in Hilo. Presale tickets are on sale for $55. They may be purchased online at www.tasteofhilo.org. More information on the event can also be found online.

This year’s event will feature the following: