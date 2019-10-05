Get Ready for Taste of Hilo

By Big Island Now
October 5, 2019, 4:00 PM HST (Updated October 5, 2019, 11:51 PM)
The 21st Annual Taste of Hilo is coming up.

The event, put on by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai‘i, will feature the culinary skills of more than 30 chefs, restaurants, and patisseries, who provide their talents, ingredients and staff to make the event a success. A portion of event proceeds goes to support the Hawai‘i Community College.

Over the years, the Japanese Chamber has raised more than $180,000 to support educational programs at the Hawai‘i Community College.

Taste of Hilo will take place on Oct. 20 from 1 to 3:00 p.m., at Sangha Hall in Hilo. Presale tickets are on sale for $55. They may be purchased online at www.tasteofhilo.org. More information on the event can also be found online.

This year’s event will feature the following:

  • AJ & Sons Catering
  • Akmal’s Indian Kitchen
  • Anheuser-Busch
  • Any Kine Wontons
  • Café Boba
  • Coca Cola Bottling of Hawai‘i
  • Hula Hula’s at the Grand Naniloa
  • Hawai‘i Community College, Culinary Arts
  • Hawai‘i Island Gourmet Products
  • Hawai‘i Lassi
  • Hawaiian Springs
  • Hilo Coffee Mill
  • Hilo Medical Center
  • Jackie Rey’s ‘Ohana Grill
  • Johnson Brothers of Hawai‘i
  • Kīlauea Lodge
  • Legacy Hilo
  • Maebo Noodle Factory
  • Hilo Brewing Company
  • Millie’s Deli & Snack Shop
  • Minit Stop
  • Paradise Beverages
  • Pepsi Beverages
  • Suisan Retail Fish Market
  • Sweet Cane Café
  • Sweet Thunder Products
  • The Cherry Company
  • Volcano Winery
  • WikiFresh
  • Young’s Market
  • Sodexo
