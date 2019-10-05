Flags to be Lowered to Half-Staff for Fire Prevention Week

At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff during Fire Prevention Week.

Flags at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i have been instructed to lower the flags from Oct. 6-12.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“This action, during Fire Prevention Week, is to honor the memory of firefighters and first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice to save and protect our citizens, homes, and communities,” a press release from the governor’s office stated.

The presidential proclamation declares Oct. 6-12 as Fire Prevention Week and calls on all Americans to participate in this observance with appropriate programs and activities, and by renewing their efforts to prevent fires and their tragic consequences.

The presidential proclamation can be found here.