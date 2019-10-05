Every Kid Outdoors Day Coming Up at Volcanoes Ntl Park

Calling all fourth graders!

A free pass to Volcanoes National Park is being offered to students to celebrate the recently passed Every Kid Outdoors Act.The day will be filled with keiki-friendly activities will be offered throughout the park on Every Kid Outdoors Day. Anyone who completes all the activities will receive a prize.

The offer is good on Oct. 12, anytime between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The pass provides free access to fourth-grade students and those accompanying them in their vehicle. To get a pass, keiki need to complete a paper voucher on www.everykidoutdoors.gov and present it to the ranger at the park’s entrance station.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Treat your family to a fun-filled morning at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on

The Every Kid Outdoors Program was established by Congress in 2019. It replaces the Every Kid in a Park Program, which was launched in 2015. It is an interagency collaboration between the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and U.S. Forest Service.