Woman Found Unresponsive at Mahukona Beach Park

By Max Dible
October 4, 2019, 8:32 AM HST (Updated October 4, 2019, 9:36 AM)
File photo.

At 1:13 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, the Hawai‘i Fire Department received a call of a swimmer in distress at Mahukona Beach Park.

First responders arrived on scene at 1:24 p.m. to find a female victim in her 70s who was unresponsive and without a pulse. Fire Battalion Chief William Bergin said Friday morning that civilians noticed the victim floating face down in the water and brought her to shore.

CPR was administered continuously while the victim was transported to a Kohala Hospital via ambulance, where  Bergin said she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Begin could not elaborate on whether the victim was from Hawai‘i or on the Big Island as a visitor. Authorities are withholding the victim’s name and other personal information until her next of kin is notified.

Max Dible
Max Dible is a reporter for Big Island Now. He will also serve in a news capacity for Pacific Media Group's Hawai‘i Island family of radio stations. He formerly worked as a community reporter for West Hawai‘i Today in Kailua-Kona from 2016 to 2019. Before that, he was a sports editor, sports reporter and radio talk show personality with the Iowa State Daily and KURE 88.5 FM, respectively, in Ames, Iowa. He's won several regional and national journalism awards, at both the collegiate and professional levels, for breaking news, long-form feature writing and his work as a sports columnist.
