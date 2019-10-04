Woman Found Unresponsive at Mahukona Beach Park

At 1:13 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, the Hawai‘i Fire Department received a call of a swimmer in distress at Mahukona Beach Park.

First responders arrived on scene at 1:24 p.m. to find a female victim in her 70s who was unresponsive and without a pulse. Fire Battalion Chief William Bergin said Friday morning that civilians noticed the victim floating face down in the water and brought her to shore.

CPR was administered continuously while the victim was transported to a Kohala Hospital via ambulance, where Bergin said she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Begin could not elaborate on whether the victim was from Hawai‘i or on the Big Island as a visitor. Authorities are withholding the victim’s name and other personal information until her next of kin is notified.