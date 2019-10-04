Weekend Road Closures: Oct. 4–6

The State of Hawai’i Department of Transportation has announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE): Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

SPONSORED VIDEO

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE): Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, seven days a week, for TMT work.