Roads Close Due to Ka’u Brush Fire

Hawai‘i Fire Department is currently battling a brush fire that started overnight in Ka‘u, closing parts of South Point Road this morning.

The blaze extends along South Point Road and Ka‘alu‘alu Road intersection. The fire has closed the road to Green Sands Beach as well as the boat ramp and Ka Lae Cliffs.

The area is expected to be closed throughout the day. This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.