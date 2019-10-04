October 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 04, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 4, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 4, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers, mainly before 7am. High near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 63. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov