October 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 7am. High near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 63. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.