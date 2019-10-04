October 04, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
October 4, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 4, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

