Man Found Unresponsive at Pololū Valley

At 2:13 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, the Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a call of a swimmer in distress at Pololū Valley.

First responders, which included the deployment of an HFD helicopter, arrived on scene at 2:25 p.m. to find a male victim in his 50s unresponsive and without a pulse. Fire Battalion Chief William Bergin said Friday morning that friends of the victim noticed him unconscious in the water and brought him to shore.

SPONSORED VIDEO

CPR was administered continuously while the victim was transported to Kohala Hospital via ambulance, where said he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Bergin could not elaborate on if the victim was a resident of Hawai‘i or visiting the Big Island. Authorities are withholding the victim’s name and other personal information until his next of kin is notified.