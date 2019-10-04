IRONMAN to Donate $12k to Local Nonprofits

The IRONMAN Foundation will distribute more than $12,000 in charitable giveback to nonprofit initiatives and groups in the Kailua-Kona community. The monies will be gifted throughout the week prior to the 2019 Vega IRONMAN World Championship.

The recipients of the foundation’s donations are Halau Ka‘eaikahelelani, a Hawaiian culture school, PATH and the Daniel Sayre Memorial Foundation. This year’s grant funding brings the total giveback awarded to over $1.8 million across 1,325 Kailua-Kona nonprofit organizations.

“We are truly honored to partner with these organizations to provide funding or support for their initiatives,” said Sarah Hartmann, Executive Director for the IRONMAN Foundation.

“Together, as ‘Ohana, we’re leaving a positive and lasting impact here on the Island of Hawai‘i.” ~Sarah Hartmann, IRONMAN Foundation

PATH will be presented with $1,406 at the organizations 33rd annual 5K and 10K runs on Oct. 5. Tina Clothier, strategic projects director for PATH, said they’ve always had a a good relationship with IRONMAN throughout the years and have been supported their initiative.

Clothier said they plan to use the funds to purchase 140 helmets to give out to elementary school students as part of their bike education program. The purchase will provide enough helmets for one school.

PATH works with Hawaii state, county and local leaders and community members to safely connect people and places on Hawaiian islands with bikeways, sidewalks and pathways.

The Sayre Foundation, a nonprofit that raises funds for equipment and training for Hawai‘i Fire Department, will be the recipient of a $10,000 grant as part of IRONMAN Foundation’s new program, IRONAID, which engages athletes from the medical community to raise money and awareness for health-related causes.

Laura Mallory-Sayre, founder of the nonprofit, said IRONMAN has been generous to them throughout the years, giving over $200,000 for equipment and training. She hopes to put the money toward the purchase of a new medical helicopter with a price tag of $3.5 million.

“Any donation is huge,” Mallory-Sayre said. “But having such a huge donation is such a blessing.”

The IRONMAN Foundation, in partnership with Hālau Ka‘eaikahelelani, will continue its mission of creating a tangible impact in race communities with a special service project. On Oct. 7, IRONMAN athletes, ambassadors, partners and staff will spend the morning restoring indigenous spaces on the property of Hālau Ka’eaikahelelani. In addition, the school will receive a $2,500 grant to sponsor ongoing programs to connect to the land, the people, the place and the community.

The 2019 Vega IRONMAN World Championship will take place Oct. 12. The race has taken place in Kona since 1981. The event now sees over 2,500 athletes embark on a 140.6-mile journey that presents the ultimate test of body, mind and spirit to earn the title the world championship title.