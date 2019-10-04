Hawai’i Island Lane & Road Closures: Oct. 7–11

The state of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has announced temporary road and lane closures Monday through Friday, Oct. 5 through 11, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

NORTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 82 to 100 on Monday, Oct. 7, through Friday, Oct. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/19/190)

SOUTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 101 to 109, Ho‘okena Beach Road to Koa Road on Oct. 7 through Oct. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

SOUTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 99 to 101, Ho‘okena Beach Road to Haleil Road on Oct. 7 through Oct. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

KA‘U

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Oct. 7 through Oct. 11, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘U

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 50 and 52, Oct. 7 Oct. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 12 and 13 on Oct. 7 through Oct. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO

Lane shifts on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 10, Wailuku Bridge and Waia‘ama Bridge, on Oct. 7 through Oct. 11, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 3, Lama Street to‘ Leilani Street, on Oct. 7 through Oct. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.