Green Waste Site Closed at Ke’ei Transfer Station

The Keʻei Transfer Station’s green waste site is at capacity, having reached allowable permit limits, and is closed. It should reopen as regularly scheduled on Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public can take green waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding,” officials with the Department of Environmental Management stated in a press release this morning.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 808-961-8270.