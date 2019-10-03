Volunteers Restore Pepe’ekeo Basketball Court

The Pepe‘ekeo Community Basketball Court underwent a makeover with the assistance of volunteers from Honua Ola Bioenergy plant.

Twenty-three workers and office staff put up six new nets, repainted the lines on the court and removed grass and dirt to restore the court to proper playing condition.

Lowen Moses, an employee at the plant, led the volunteer effort.

“I was jogging, and noticed kids were playing with no nets. When my nephew visits home from college, he always asks me to play basketball with him,” Moses recalled. “There are many families out here, like ours, that grew up on basketball, and it makes a difference if the court is in good shape.”

Lowen got the word out at Honua Ola, prompting the plant manager and fellow workers to get

involved in the project. Honua Ola donated the supplies to complete the restoration and

collaborated with the Department of Parks and Recreation, under the program Friends of the

Park, to cut the grass near the court and provide a clean and safe environment.