Vandalized Hilo Park Bathroom Quickly Repaired

A Hilo park restroom that was vandalized earlier this week was repaired and will reopen on Oct. 4.

The women’s bathroom at Ainaola Park in Hilo was closed after someone started a fire in one of the stalls in the early morning hours of Oct. 2, costing about $1,000 in damages.

According to a press release from the Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation, the department’s carpenters stepped up and completed the repair work without delay so that park users would not be inconvenienced by a closure for a long period of time.

Due to the recent vandalism, the park’s bathrooms will now be locked when the park closes each night.

If property damage or vandalism is found at any of the parks and beaches, the public is advised to contact Parks and Recreation as soon as possible at 808-961-8311.