Kuawa Street Park Fields to Open to Public

Two years past its expected completion date, the fields at Kuawa Street Park in Hilo will be opening for public use later this month.

The upper youth baseball field and a lower field for general youth sports will be ready for use on Oct. 20. A blessing is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the fields, located off of Kamehameha Avenue. The public is invited to attend the blessing.

The building of the fields began during Mayor Billy Kenoi’s administration. Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Maurice Messina said the initial completion date was set for October of 2016, however, county officials discovered drainage issues after heavy rains.

The original contractor, Isimoto Contracting, installed a high point, or crown, at the center of the lower field to help drain water. Swells were also put in to guide water to dry wells.

To reserve the fields for use, contact Parks and Recreation, Ho‘olulu Complex, at 808-961-8720.