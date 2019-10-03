Kona Pool Scheduled to Reopen This Month

By Tiffany DeMasters
October 3, 2019, 2:55 PM HST (Updated October 3, 2019, 2:55 PM)
×

New sand filtration system installed at Kona Aquatics Center. (PC: Parks and Recreation Department)

Kona Aquatics Center is set to reopen this month after it was forced to close indefinitely for repairs in March.

Coming in under budget, a new sand filtration system has been installed at the cost of $243,515. The pool is currently being painted and workers are balancing the chemical treatment.

Maurice Messina, deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said the new system will be tested for three days to a week. If it runs trouble free, the pool should be reopened by mid-October.

The Kona pool is used regularly by people of all ages. From swimming classes to high school swim meets, all events and classes were moved to Konawaena High School’s pool in Captain Cook.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“It’s been a stress on the facility, stress on the lifeguards and stress on the community,” Messina said. “We appreciate their patience.”

Funding for the repairs came out of the Parks and Recreation Aquatics budget. Originally estimated to cost $400,000, the contractor Aquatic Solutions Hawai‘i was able to it at about half the cost.

“We appreciate that they (Aquatics Solutions) were able to work on target and under budget,” Messina said.

Kona Aquatics Center shut down in March. Messina said the filtration system had been springing leaks. While the county had been able doing temporary patches, they decided to find a long-term solution.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments