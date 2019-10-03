Kona Library Alters Schedule During IRONMAN

The Kailua-Kona Public Library will adjust its hours over the coming days to accommodate the IRONMAN World Championship.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Kailua-Kona Public Library will be closed. The library is located less than a quarter-mile from the IRONMAN finish line, making access to the library difficult. Book drops, however, will remain open.

To accommodate library patrons, the Kailua-Kona Public Library will be open on Monday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will resume its regular public service schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The library is located at 75-138 Hualalai Road. For more information, call 808-327-4327.