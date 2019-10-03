Fourth Fridays Brings Halloween Theme

Fourth Fridays will return to the Lanihau Center parking lot on Oct. 25, with a hint of the spooky and the supernatural.

This month’s Fourth Fridays theme is Lanihau-lloween. There will be a haunted house, keiki pumpkin decorating, food trucks, costume contest fashion show, dance performances by West Hawai‘i Dance Academy and the band Lucky Tongue will play. The beer garden will be running thanks to sponsor Ola Brew and all proceeds will be going to the West Hawai‘i Dance Academy.

Fourth Fridays is currently recruiting vendors. Those interested must provide their own tent, lighting, surge-protected strips, tables, extension cords and whatever else will be needed for their space.

Vendors must invite their local Facebook friends list to the event, and promote the event on social media pages. Those who don’t extend the invites by the deadline will not be allowed to participate. There are no exceptions. This is a rain or shine event. No refunds will be issued for weather issues.

Single booths are $65. Double booths are $130. A shared booth is $100, as is a food truck or outside food vendor space. There are no refunds issued after Oct. 21. Those who cancel before that date will pay a $25 administrative fee.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Email [email protected] if you’re interested in vending. If you haven’t been a vendor before, submit pictures/websites/social media sites of your wares/items. Upon approval, you will be sent the online link to register.

Check out Facebook for more details.