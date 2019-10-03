Empty the Shelter Initiative Returns to HIHS

After successfully placing over 23,000 pets in homes, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing back its Empty the Shelters campaign to the Hawai‘i Island Humane Society’s Kea‘au Shelter.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, adopters will have a chance to bring a pet home for the reduced fee of $25 while the BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors the remaining cost, a BISSELL press release stated.

The $25 adoption fee for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens at the Kea‘au Shelter includes a microchip, spay/neuter vaccines, dewormer, a starter bag of food as available and a collar. The adoption fee does not include the Hawai‘i County license fee.

“Our shelter partners continue to give feedback that Empty the Shelters is saving lives in their area,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Not only do thousands of pets find homes, but shelter and rescue organizations of all sizes collaborate to make the greatest impact possible for pets. These relationships continue long after the event ends.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters program began in 2016 to capitalize on the foundation’s mission to find every pet a loving home. Empty the Shelters aims to shed light on pet homelessness across the county and encourage families to adopt a pet and save a life, the release said.

“We are honored that Hawai‘i Island Humane Society is the first organization in the state of Hawai‘i to be selected by the BISSEL Pet Foundation for the Empty the Shelters event,” said Hawai‘i Island Humane Society CEO Charles Brown.

All adoptable pets available during Empty the Shelters will be microchipped and spayed/neutered. BPF requires that all microchips must be registered to the adopter before they leave to increase the chance of pets reuniting with their owners if lost.

Hawai‘i Island Humane Society is one of 125 organizations in 26 states taking part in this special adoption day.

Adopting a pet is a long-term commitment. Those not able to adopt, but who wish to help the cause, can support BISSELL Pet Foundation’s lifesaving work at bissellpetfoundation.org/donate. To date, BPF has impacted over 200,000 pets through grant funding for adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping and foster care, the release said.