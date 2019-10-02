Rat Lungworm Support Group Meeting

Rat Lungworm Support Group MeetingOctober 2, 2019, 11:04 AM HST (Updated October 2, 2019, 11:04 AM)
The next Rat Lungworm Support Group is set for Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kea‘au Community Center, located at 16-186 Pili Mua Street. The meeting can be joined via Zoom and the login information is available below.
Meeting agenda:
- 4 p.m. Welcome and Ground Rules
- 4:15 p.m. Agenda and Introductions
- 4:30 p.m. Dr. Catherine Moonshine, a psychologist at the Hawai‘i Island Family Health Center: Suicide prevention, tips on being supportive while maintaining your own mental health
- 4:45 p.m. Steps we can take when someone calls looking for help and support with RLW
- 5 p.m. 15-Minute Legislative Update
- 5:15 p.m. My RLW Health Story Update: Looking for a volunteer to share
- 5:30 p.m. Many Faces of Rat Lungworm
- 5:35 p.m. Dr. Sue Jarvi Lab update
- 5:45 p.m. Next meeting: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Topics: What kind of support do you need?
- 6 p.m. Aloha and thanks for attending
ZOOM INFO
For survivors and their caregivers, researchers, government officials and proponents of preventing RLW who are unable to join in-person, there is a login via Zoom starting at 3:30 p.m. After clicking on the new Zoom link, https://ehihalawai.zoom.us/j/841806532, identify yourself by your name when you sign-in.