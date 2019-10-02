PTA Announces October Schedule

The Pōhakuloua Training Area (PTA) has released a military training, convoys and community advisory update for the month of October 2019.

Training will involve US Army logistical, aviation and artillery units from Schofield Barracks, US Marines from Kaneohe and Hawai‘i Island Police Department units. Additionally, the PTA Police Department will conduct marksmanship training and annual firearm qualification.

Training will involve small and heavy weapons, artillery and mortar training from Oct. 1–10 and Oct. 21–31, unmanned aerial systems training the entire month and helicopter gunnery the entire month. All training will take place on PTA.

Additionally, on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18 strategic aircraft will drop precision munitions on specific targets within the impact area. PTA public affairs will notify the public 24 hours in advance to provide an additional reminder.

Military units are scheduled to conduct vehicle convoy movements on the following dates, times and destinations:

Oct. 21, between 8:30 a.m. and noon from Kona Airport to PTA

Oct. 24, between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Kawaihae to PTA

Hawai‘i Island motorists are advised to be aware of the multi-vehicle convoys that are often traveling at much slower than normal speeds and will pull over to allow other motorists to pass safely.

Look for PTA troops and employees in the following community events coming up:

Fall Festival in Waimea, Oct. 12, Aircraft Static Displays (2)

Waimea Elementary, Oct. 31, Operation Gratitude

Waimea Middle School, Nov. 6, Career Exploration

Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 9, Float, Emergency Services/Troops

Waiakea HS Cultivating Careers, Nov. 22, Career Field Booth

Waimea Christmas Parade, Dec. 7, Spirit Tent/Float/Troops

To report concerns related to noise, training or convoy movements, contact PTA Public Affairs Officer, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808)-969-2411, or emailing [email protected].