October 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 02, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 2, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 2, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 69. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Frequent showers. High near 84. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 66. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Frequent showers. High near 84. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a light east wind becoming east northeast 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov