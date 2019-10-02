October 02, 2019 Surf Forecast

October 02, 2019 Surf ForecastOctober 2, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 2, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.
North West
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
West
Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.
South East
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.
