Federal Funding for Papahānaumokuākea

The Senate Appropriations Committee last week approved $4.1 million in federal funding to support management and research projects for Hawai‘i’s Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Appropriations Committee, worked with committee leadership to secure new federal funding for the monument, according to a release from the senator’s office.

Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument is one of the world’s largest marine protected areas.

“We were successful at securing new federal funding to help us manage and research Papahānaumokuākea,” Schatz said. “By leveraging federal funds, we have the opportunity to better understand and conserve one of our most important natural resources.”

Funding for the monument includes: