Entrepreneurs Invited to Speed Networking Night

Entrepreneurs Invited to Speed Networking NightOctober 2, 2019, 3:56 PM HST (Updated October 2, 2019, 3:56 PM)
Bust out the business cards and get ready, because Speed Networking Night is approaching.
The Small Business Development Center is hosting the free entrepreneur meetup on Oct. 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Pictures Plus, located at 75-1006 Henry Street. The event will allow local entrepreneurs to interact with each other, exchange business cards and enjoy each other’s company.
For more information, email [email protected].