DWS: South Kohala water restriction canceled

Water restrictions have been canceled for the South Kohala area.

The initial restrictions were put in place in July after equipment malfunctions. Areas impacted were Kawaihae, Kawaihae Harbor, Hāpuna Beach Resort, Maunakea Beach Resort, Mauna Lani Resort Puakō and South Kohala.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply reminds customers that fresh, potable water is a finite resource and should be used efficiently and wisely. For information on general water conservation practices, visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org. For other questions or concerns, call 808-961-8060 during normal business hours, 808-961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email at [email protected].