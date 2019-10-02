‘Caring for our Caregivers’ Conference

Caregiving is about the care provider as much as the person he or she looks after.

Hawai‘i Island Adult Care Center will hold its first Annual Caregiver Conference, Caring for Our Caregivers, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration is at 8 a.m. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. There is no charge to attend.

The conference will feature five guest presenters who will share a range of information regarding dementia/Alzheimer’s, coping with stress and frustration as a caregiver and more. The conference will be held at HIAC, 561 Kupuna Street in Hilo, located below the new senior living complex at the intersection of Komohana and Mohouli Streets.

Elder caregiving is recognized as a key element of everyday life for families in Hawai‘i. Hawai‘i Island Adult Care Center, Inc, (HIAC) provides a daycare option to families as they transition into the role of primary caregiver for their loved ones. The conference will explain how HIAC can help residents take care of themselves as well as those they care for.

Seats are limited. To reserve a seat, call Marcie Saquing or Lisa Kwee (808)-961-3747. You may also register online at www.hawaiiislandadultcare.org. Registration ends Oct. 25, 2019. The conference is made possible by Hawai‘i Community Foundation and sponsored by AARP.