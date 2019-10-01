Transfer Station Closed Tuesday

The Kealakehe (Kona) Transfer Station’s green waste site only is closed today, Oct. 1, 2019, due to staff shortages and is expected to reopen as regularly scheduled on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The public may take their green waste to the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, also known as the Puʻuanahulu landfill in Waikoloa, which is open six days a week from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

Visit the www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.