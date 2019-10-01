Small Craft Advisory Remains in EffectOctober 1, 2019, 8:05 AM HST (Updated October 1, 2019, 8:05 AM)
3:27 AM HST, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY
Winds: East to northeast 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.