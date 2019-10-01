October 01, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 70. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 87. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Very windy, with an east wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 55. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.