Hawai‘i Police Department is inviting the public to celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day with officers on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

The South Kohala Coffee with a Cop event takes place Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Waimea McDonald’s in the Waimea Shopping Center located at 65-1154 Māmalahoa Highway in Kamuela.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Coffee with a Cop encourages community members to get to know their police officers over a cup of coffee. This casual event has no agenda and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.

Come talk story and get to know your district police officers over a cup of java.