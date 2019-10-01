Missing Person Correction

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, Big Island Now (BIN) posted incorrect information about Cecilia Hauoli.

Based on a report from the Hawai‘i Police Department issued at 9:32 a.m., the BIN website posted a story listing Hauoli as a missing person. Roughly one hour later, the department sent out a separate release correcting its mistake, stating that Hauoli passed away at Hilo Medical Center on May 7, 2019.

It is Big Island Now policy to correct any incorrect or misleading information as soon as it is brought to the attention of the website. We apologize to Hauoli’s family and friends, as well as the entirety of our readership, for the error and any ill effects that resulted from its publication.