HPD Seeks Help to Identify Suspect

By Big Island Now
October 1, 2019, 9:21 AM HST (Updated October 1, 2019, 9:21 AM)
×

On Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at approximately 1:30 a.m., an unidentified male party entered the construction site of a commercial storage facility located at 73-5631 Olowalu Street Kailua-Kona. He damaged a portable office unit, storage unit door and removed various power tools from the construction site.

The construction site was able to capture the suspect on video surveillance. The unidentified suspect is described as a local male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

If you are able to identify the suspect in the surveillance images, please contact Officer R. Nishioka on the department’s non-emergency number at (808)-935-3311.

Click an image to expand
Police are seeking help to identify this man, who recently stole power tools from a construction site in Kailua-Kona. PC: HPD
Police are seeking help to identify this man, who recently stole power tools from a construction site in Kailua-Kona. PC: HPD
Police are seeking help to identify this man, who recently stole power tools from a construction site in Kailua-Kona. PC: HPD
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments