HPD Arrests 20 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
October 1, 2019, 1:35 PM HST (Updated October 1, 2019, 1:35 PM)
The Hawai`i Police Department arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 838 DUI arrests compared with 843 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.6%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua011
North Hilo03
South Hilo6228
Puna2139
Ka’u015
Kona11362
South Kohala176
North Kohala04
Island Total20838
There have been 718 major accidents so far this year compared with 921 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22%.

To date, there have been 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities compared with 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 fatalities, two of which had multiple deaths, for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 36.4% for fatal crashes and 41.7% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

