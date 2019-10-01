HPD Arrests 20 Motorists for DUI Violations

The Hawai`i Police Department arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 838 DUI arrests compared with 843 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.6%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 11 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 6 228 Puna 2 139 Ka’u 0 15 Kona 11 362 South Kohala 1 76 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 20 838

There have been 718 major accidents so far this year compared with 921 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22%.

To date, there have been 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities compared with 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 fatalities, two of which had multiple deaths, for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 36.4% for fatal crashes and 41.7% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.