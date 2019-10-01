HCC Offers Focus, Study Skills Workshop

Daydreaming and mind-wandering are common afflictions that impact people’s ability to comprehend and retain information.

Hawai’i Community College—Pālamanui and the University Center, West Hawai‘i are offering a workshop for high school and college students to improve focus, increase concentration, increase recall, increase and improve long-term memory and increase the ability to truly listen rather than simply hear, an HCC press release said.

In addition, students can learn how to improve study skills by developing and using a 15-minute study plan.

The workshop is titled Activate Your Focus Skills, Improve Your Study Skills. It is taught by Jon Sabati, Tech Coordinator at Konawaena Middle School. In this workshop, Sabati will cover the challenges everyone has with focus, the reasons for these challenges and will have his Konawaena Middle School students demonstrate the exercises used to increase focus, listening and memory.

Within the hour, expect to see an increase in active listening and recall skills, and learn how to develop a 15-minute study plan, the release said.

The workshop will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hawai’i Community College—Pālamanui campus on the Culinary Lanai.

RSVP is requested. Contact Carrie Kuwada Phipps, University Center at [email protected], (808)-969-8808 to RSVP or for more information.