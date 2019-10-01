Hawai‘i Renewable Energy Status Board Goes Live

Hawai‘i residents can now track the work of electric utilities’ renewable energy initiatives across all counties.

The Hawaiian Electric Companies have created an online renewable project status board that lists 17 grid-scale projects currently proposed or underway on four islands.

The projects, ranging in size from a 2.6-megawatt solar and storage project on Molokaʻi to a 52- megawatt solar and storage system in Kunia on Oʻahu, represent 460 megawatts of renewable energy expected to come online between now and 2022, a Hawaiian Electric press release said.

Assuming these projects receive all required approvals, they will add about 14 percentage points to the Hawaiian Electric Companies’ consolidated renewable portfolio standard (RPS), which measures the amount of renewable energy on its system based on electricity sales. The companies’ current consolidated RPS for Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric and Hawaiʻi Electric Light is 28%, according to the release.

The status board includes four categories: under construction, approved by regulators, awaiting approvals and completed in 2019. The board will be updated as the status of projects change.

The status board is available at www.hawaiianelectric.com/statusboard, www.mauielectric.com/statusboard and www.hawaiielectriclight.com/statusboard. Additional information about the companies’ ongoing renewable energy work, as well as a list of resources already online, is available at www.hawaiianelectric.com/clean-energy-hawaii.