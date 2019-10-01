Another County Transfer Station Closes Early

The Keʻei Transfer Station’s green waste only site closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday because it was at capacity, a Hawai‘i County press release said.

The facility should reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The public may take their green waste to the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, also known as the Puʻuanahulu landfill in Waikoloa, which is open six days a week from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.