One-Way Traffic on Kapi’olani St. Saturday

By Big Island Now
September 30, 2019, 1:51 PM HST (Updated September 30, 2019, 1:51 PM)
There will be a temporary one-way traffic pattern along a portion of Kapi’olani Street on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., traffic will be allowed to flow in the Puna or southerly direction on Kapi’olani Skeet between Hualdlai Street to Wailoa Street.

The temporary one-way traffic pattern allowed under Hawai’i County Code, Section 24-10, will be in effect to accommodate the annual St. Joseph School Country Fair.

