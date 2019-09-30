HTA Offers Full Day Workshops on all Islands

The Hawaii Tourism Authority, in partnership with the International Festivals and Events Association, is conducting all-day workshops on all major islands from Oct. 15-18, 2019.

These workshops are geared towards enhancing the success of your events/projects in the areas of revenue generation, developing successful volunteer programs, succession planning, risk management and event safety.

The Hawai‘i Island workshop is set for Friday, Oct. 18 at the Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel. The workshop will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is $35, which includes continental breakfast and lunch, plus a $2.75 processing fee. Email questions or inquiries to i[email protected]. To register, visit hawaii-tourism-authority.ticketleap.com.