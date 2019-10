The Hawaiʻi Police Department has apprehended 54-year-old Samuel B. Sniffen Sr. of Hilo, on a Grand Jury indictment for Sexual Assault in the Second-Degree.

Bail was set at $10,000, and Sniffen has been remanded to Circuit Court.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.