September 29, 2019 Weather Forecast

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 8 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 22 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 24 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 18 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.