No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.6-M Chile Quake

6:05 AM HST, SUNDAY, SEPT. 29, 2019: NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME: 5:58 AM HST, SEPT. 29, 2019

COORDINATES: 35.5°S, 73.1°W

LOCATION: OFF THE COAST OF CENTRAL CHILE

MAGNITUDE: 6.6 MOMENT

EVALUATION

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA, A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I. REPEAT. A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.