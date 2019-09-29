Kīlauea Risk Assessment 2018 Released

In just over three months, the equivalent of eight years of Kīlauea’s magma supply engulfed over 13.7 square miles of land, creating 875 acres of new land, according to the Kīlauea Risk Assessment report for 2018.

Entire neighborhoods and more than 700 structures were completely destroyed, displacing over 3,000 residents. Lava engulfed 58 miles of roadways and closed the Puna Geothermal Venture power plant, which had been providing 22% of the island’s power supply prior to the event. Damages to roads, water lines and facilities totaled $236.5 million.

Volcanic gases and airborne particulates resulting from the eruption were severe, elevating health concerns and significantly impacting agricultural crops. Damage assessments conducted after the event estimated farm losses at $27.9 million.

Tourism to the island also suffered, partly due to the four-month closure of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Economic impacts to the county exceeded $100 million.

By September 2018, all surface volcanic activity had ceased. For the full risk assessment PDF, click below.

Risk Assesment