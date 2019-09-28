UH Hilo Pepsi Athletes of the Week

Golfer Warren Miller and volleyballer Alexandria Parisian on Tuesday were named the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Pepsi Athletes of the Week for the week of Sept. 16–22, 2019.

Warren Miller had a career day at the Saint Martin’s Invitational on Friday, Sept. 20. The senior shot an opening-round 66, the best round for him as a Vulcan, and just one stroke off the school record for 18 holes. Miller had an eagle and six birdies during the round, leading the entire field after the first 18 holes. He finished the tournament at 8 under par in a tie for sixth place.

Sophomore hitter Alexandria Parisian had a solid weekend during a pair of tight losses to island rivals. She had 12 kills, five blocks and 10 digs in a five-set match with Chaminade. She added nine kills, four blocks and six digs less than 24 hours later against Hawaiʻi Pacific. Over the two matches, she had the highest point total on the team, scoring 26.5 points.

