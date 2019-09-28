Sharpening the Short Game with a Pro

Lost in the weeds? Golf can be a rough game, especially if you can’t keep your shot straight.

Parker McLachlin will be at Waikoloa Kings’ Course to help golfers find their way cleanly from tee to green. A former PGA Tour victor, McLachlin is offering a free short game clinic at the course on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m.

Parker, also known as the short game chef, will showcase the keys to developing a masterful short game to lower scores.

Born and raised in Hawai’i, Parker earned his PGA Tour card in 2007 and won the 2008 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open. He has since earned victories on the Hooters, Tight Lies, Spanos and Gateway Tours. Parker also holds the course record on the Beach Course with a score of 59.

For more information on the clinic contact Kevin Ginoza PGA, Director of Golf Waikoloa Beach Resort at 808-886-5375 or via email at [email protected].