September 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

September 28, 2019 Weather ForecastSeptember 28, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated September 28, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then clearing, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming north in the morning.
