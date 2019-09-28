Kona Book Clubs to Meet in October

Kona Stories Book Store will host its monthly book club meetings in October featuring works of fiction, travel, and nonfiction. Meetings are free to attend if books are purchased at Kona Stories. Otherwise, a $5 donation is appreciated. Readers are invited to bring a pūpū or beverage to share and come prepared to discuss any of the following books.

For more information, visit www.konastories.com or call Joy or Brenda at (808) 324-0350. Kona Stories Book Store is located at the Keauhou Shopping Center in the courtyard shops near KTA. Book club meetings are held each month, discussing works of fiction, travel, memoir, classic literature and nonfiction.

October Book Club Meetings

Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. — Fiction Group: Force of Nature by Jane Harper

Synopsis: Jane Harper, New York Times bestselling author of The Dry, asks: How well do you really know the people you work with? When five colleagues are forced to go on a corporate wilderness retreat, one does not return and each of her companions has a slightly different story to tell. A federal investigator takes up the case which leads him into the isolated throes of nature where he finds a tangled web of friendship, suspicion and betrayal among the hikers. But did this all lead to murder?

“Force of Nature bristles with wit; it crackles with suspense; it radiates atmosphere. An astonishing book from an astonishing writer.”

—A.J. Finn, author of The Woman in the Window

Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. — Travel Group: Talking to the Ground by Douglas Preston

Synopsis: From the author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller The Lost City of the Monkey God comes an entrancing, eloquent and entertaining account of the author’s adventures on horseback through the Southwest in the heart of Navajo desert country. In 1992, Preston, his wife and daughter rode 400 miles across the deserts of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, retracing the route of a Navajo deity. Known as the “Slayer of Alien Gods,” this deity was believed to be on a quest to restore beauty and balance to Earth. More than a travelogue, Preston’s account of “one tough journey, luminously remembered” (Kirkus Reviews) is a tale of two cultures meeting in a sacred land.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. — Non-Fiction Group: The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs – a new history of their lost world by Steve Brusatte

Synopsis: The Rise and Fall of Dinosaurs is a New York Times Bestseller, a Goodreads Choice Awards Winner and has been named among the best books of the year by Smithsonian, Science Friday, The Times (London), Popular Mechanics and Science News. Sixty-six million years ago, the Earth’s most fearsome creatures vanished. Today, they remain one of Earthʻs great mysteries. In a captivating narrative, leading American paleontologist Steve Brusatte reveals the extraordinary, 200-million-year-long story of dinosaurs as never before. Through groundbreaking scientific studies and fieldwork, he tells a surprising new history of the dinosaurs, bringing to life their enigmatic origins, proliferation, amazing diversity and cataclysmic extinction. Brusatte also recalls compelling stories from his global expeditions during one of the most exciting eras in dinosaur research, relating thrilling accounts of some of the remarkable findings he and his colleagues have made, including primitive, human-sized tyrannosaurs and monstrous carnivores even larger than the tyrannosaurus rex.