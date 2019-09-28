High Surf Advisory Remains in Effect for Big Island

3:38 AM HST, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

Surf along south facing shores will hold at advisory levels today, then lower tonight through Sunday as the south swell fades.

Surf: 5 to 8 feet along south facing shores.

Impacts; Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Affected Areas: Big Island South-, North- and East-facing shores, as well as Kona.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.